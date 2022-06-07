On Facebook

How can we balance letting children play freely at playgrounds with neighbourhood complaints about noise?

When children make noise when playing at a playground, people complain.

When children spend too much time cooped up at home on their tablets or the TV, people say that is unhealthy.

There is a time and place for everything. Noise at a playground is normal since it's a place for children to play, just make sure that they don't take such behaviour to malls and restaurants.

Anne Tan

If the noise is not after 10pm, I don't think any complaint is valid. If you buy a house knowing that there's a playground nearby, how can you not expect there to be noise?

Celine Heng

Once upon a time, we were children too.

I cannot understand the mentality of people who complain about noise at playgrounds. Soundproof your house if noise is an issue.

Catherine Choo Choo

I live in front of a noisy playground, but I accepted that that would happen when I chose the flat. Having previously lived in a quieter area, the sound of children playing was a sign of life.

Ezen Ho

Do you expect children to sit with their hands between their legs and not make any noise?

Children will be noisy; let them be as that is how they let out their emotions.

Beatrice Fernandez Fernandez