On Facebook

Should there be stricter penalties for taxi and private-hire car drivers who smoke in their vehicles before picking up passengers?

Make these drivers put a "smoker" sign on their vehicles so that passengers can decide in advance before boarding.

Muhammad Ikhwan

Sometimes it's a passenger who was smoking just before the ride, and the smell gets into the back seat. Would you still blame the driver?

Rick Goh

If you don't like the smell of the smoke, you can change to another taxi.

Mdnor Nor

Drivers smoking inside their vehicles cannot be tolerated. If they have been sitting for such a long time, why can't they stand outside their vehicles to smoke?

Tan Michelle