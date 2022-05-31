On Facebook

Is allowing Community Development Council - CDC - vouchers to be used at major supermarket chains the right move?

My parents and I mostly cook, so we are more likely to use the vouchers at a supermarket for groceries. So, if they can be used at supermarkets, small retailers and hawkers will definitely lose out because we will definitely spend them all at supermarkets.

M Feng Zhang

It depends on the purpose of the vouchers. If they are meant to help small businesses, then they should be allowed for only small businesses.

Catherine Dee

I agree that they should be used in supermarkets. It is difficult to find out which hawker stalls accept the vouchers.

Lim Helen

The CDC vouchers are more than just about reducing the financial burden on individuals. The scheme can also be viewed as getting small businesses on board with digital evolution. Not many small business are tech-savvy, so this use of digital vouchers is a small step towards getting them comfortable with the use of technology and its advantages.

Gabe Seah

Not all small retailers want to participate, so how can we support them?

Abdul Latiff Mohamed