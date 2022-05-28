On Facebook

Would addressing loneliness in Singapore help to reduce the number of people who fall for love scams?

The only way to prevent a person from falling victim to scams is to be more alert to scams and use some common sense.

Max Max

Society should stop glorifying romance and relationships. Happiness has got nothing to do with being in a relationship or not. Each person is complete by himself or herself.

Gita Sesh

This is just one type of scam. New types will surface. As long as there is a need for something, people will exploit it.

Colin Quek

It's always human's materialistic nature, of always wanting more, that causes people to fall for scams.

Adolfo Laguardia

If one can part with hundreds of thousands of dollars for someone he or she has not met before, loneliness is not the problem here.

Ernie Ee