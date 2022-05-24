On Facebook

Should HDB bear the responsibility of maintaining housing estates instead of the town councils?

Can a government employee serve with the same care and love for residents like the MPs? I doubt it.

The estate maintenance function of the town councils gives MPs the opportunity to get feedback from residents on all matters.

PK Ang

They should concentrate on the constituency if they want to be an MP, not hold so many portfolios which divide their attention.

Soon Li

Estate management is a key part of an MP's work to improve the lives of his constituents. MPs have to prove their estate is well kept and that they know how to manage it.

Meng Tat Chang

MPs need to win votes whereas HDB is impartial. By-laws must be enforced without fear or favour.

Kenny Khoo