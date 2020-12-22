On Facebook

Should rules be relaxed to allow people to take bigger bikes on the MRT?

It would be good for me to take my bicycle on the MRT to meet my cyclist friends in other parts of Singapore, and ride on less traffic-heavy roads.

Brandon Lee

Taiwan has specific timings during which passengers can do so, and specific cabins to facilitate bike boarding and alighting.

Ultimately, it should not conflict with the interests of other passengers, who are the main intended users of the MRT.

Nigel Ng

As it is right now, space is a premium even during off-peak hours.

Jerome Lim

Human beings cannot be trusted with nice things. If you relax the rules, cyclists will take bicycles of various sizes and feel entitled to do so.

Moreover, why do they need to take the train when the whole purpose of a bicycle is to take them wherever they want and lead a healthy lifestyle at the same time?

Goh Fredrick