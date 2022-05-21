On Facebook

Is it reasonable to expect Chinese Singaporeans to communicate in Mandarin?

Communication between two persons should be in the language that both parties are comfortable and familiar with.

Au Kah Kay

Although the working language is English, some would want to speak in Mandarin to express their message clearly.

Antoni Runners-up

As long as you are in Singapore, it is advantageous to be multilingual.

Adeline Cheo

I once met a tourist in Chinatown who had difficulty ordering his food so I helped him out.

It is time for the Ministry of Manpower to insist on a minimum standard of English for service staff in Singapore.

Ann Lim

Many of these workers at kopitiam/food centres speak little or no English at all. My Mandarin is poor and I often fumble for the right words. It does stop me from interacting with them in a language they are comfortable with.

Ricardo Max

Don't assume that just because we look Chinese, we can speak Mandarin. Singapore is multiracial and multilingual. So what if I am Chinese, I speak Malay better than Mandarin; my mother tongue is Hokkien, not Mandarin.

Jo Tango