On Facebook

Should the onus be on employees to push back against a culture of overwork?

When it takes both hands to clap, how can the onus fall on only one party? While employees should have the courage to stand up for themselves, what good would it do if their bosses/organisations don't take no for an answer?

Ministry of Gossip

I think it makes absolutely no sense to suggest that the party with less power in the relationship bear the responsibility for changing the dynamic.

Sherri Meuris

There will be some people who don't mind working long hours for feelings of self-worth, and there are those who have no choice but to do so due to financial reasons.

I'm not going to judge either group, but society should encourage a moderate work culture to produce a more healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Andy Goh

There should be a year-end appraisal of managers by their subordinates.

Kavod Grace

To work, not to work, work less or work more is up to the individual. No one can tell you what to do in life.

Peter Tan