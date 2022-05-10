On Facebook

Should all organisations stop sending clickable links via SMS?

Removing clickable links from SMS just reduces the chances of being scammed. There are still so many communication channels such as e-mail and WhatsApp that contain links for ease of use.

Just how far should we go to make things more difficult and less user-friendly? Ultimately, user education is still the way to go.

Alvin Kuo

Stopping organisations from sending clickable links is a good start, but never underestimate the resolve of scammers. They will find new and creative ways to get to their prey.

Gabe Seah

Either remove all clickable links in SMS or use in-app notifications as a replacement.

Jerome Lee

For the sake of safety, mandate that no organisation is allowed to send clickable links via SMS, and impose fines for violation.

John Tang

 

