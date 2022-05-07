On Facebook

Does it seem as though most Singaporeans would rather follow the majority for the rest of their lives than stand up for their own opinion?

I totally agree. I believe we have to get our children to understand that having a different opinion is okay and nothing to be ashamed of. Taking the road less travelled in life can be great.

Adeline Chong

Sadly, the environment we live in doesn't encourage the voicing out of opinions. More often than not, opinions that don't resonate with the majority are met with a lot of negativity. Hence, we just keep to ourselves as long as it doesn't affect our lives.

John Dwayneson

It's not about disagreeing for the sake of disagreeing or to show that one is unique and different, but rather understanding the issues at hand and being willing to take positions or adjust accordingly when new information is provided.

Alvin Kuo

Why follow what others are doing just to please them? Be yourself, and if others then don't want to be near you, so be it.

Peter Tan

I go by my conscience. If I have to speak up, I will.

Anastasia WS