On Facebook

Is cashless payment in schools a concern? Do children learn the value of money by handling cash?

Making payment easy with just a card may send children the wrong message. Children may not understand how a card payment system works.

Margaret Yeong

The future is cashless, and we can teach children financial literacy through other means even without handling physical money.

Wilkie Ong

Children learn financial literacy through counting physical cash. Knowing how much is left in their wallet at the end of the week will help them learn sensible budgeting. Otherwise, they will assume that when their credits run out, the amount will be automatically topped up by their parents.

Au Kah Kay

Even adults have problems handling virtual cash, let alone primary school pupils. It is so easy to overspend when you don't feel the emotion of physically parting with something you own.

Margaret Chong

Children learn the value of money by handling cash. They see how much money they have and how quickly it can disappear when they buy something. When all transactions are done electronically, children lose that hands-on experience with money. This could lead to them being less responsible with their finances when they grow up.

There are many advantages to going digital, but I think we need to find a balance.

Deng Xiang