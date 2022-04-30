On Facebook

A Forum contributor says 7.30am is actually a convenient time for school to start. Do you agree?

Starting school later means kids will end school later. With co-curricular activities, remedial and supplementary lessons, kids will stay back till 4.30pm... or even 7pm. Then there is tuition for many. And homework. That's for kids. What about teachers? We need to spare a thought for everyone. Teachers have their own lives and families too.

LY Lee

People should stop... treating (secondary school students) like babies. Some parents would rather have sleep-deprived teenagers who cannot concentrate in school than trust their young adults to lock up their homes after leaving for school.

Thiam Siew Jo

There are plenty of studies that show that students perform better in the morning. Starting school at 7.30am gives kids enough time to get up and get ready, without having to rush around or feel stressed out. It also allows them to have a nutritious breakfast before class starts. It also leaves the rest of the day free for other activities.

Deng Xiang

Agree. Then parents can make their way to eat breakfast and go to work, unless work starts at 10am for all.

Connie Tay

It's cooler. Feel fresher. That's good for learning or starting the day. Our weather now is hotter and warmer than ever before… at 8am, the sun is already scorching hot most sunny days. The challenge nowadays is sleeping early and turning off that phone.

Robbi Kuromi