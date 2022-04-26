On Facebook

Is there a lack of urgency among Singaporeans about the climate crisis?

It would be good for non-smokers to know in advance.

We were at a non-air-conditioned restaurant and were ushered to a table near the smoking tables. We could smell second-hand smoke throughout dinner, and could not move to a different table, as the place was full. We would have avoided the place had we known it had smoking tables.

Kelvin Wee H H

Can't you see the big sign at coffee shops and kopitiams that says "Smoking Area"? If you choose to sit next to the smoking area, then you have only yourself to blame.

Charles Tay

How much can a small city do? We are not even as big as the capital cities of some countries.

Margaret Chong

We believe it is the Government's job to sort it out for us.

Mori Rena

How much can Singapore contribute to stop global warming? While it is good to have dreams and think big, we need to be realistic.

Gary Gan

 

