On Facebook

Is there a need to review the taxi booking surcharge?
Why wait at the taxi stand? Nowadays, even taxi companies have launched their own apps to compete with ride-hailing platforms.
I advise seniors to ask their children, grandchildren or friends to help them book taxis. There is an option to pay using cash.
Andrew Kek
I found it difficult to flag down a taxi from 8am to 8.30am. I would see a few empty cabs pass by, ignoring my attempts to flag them down.
After many such incidents, I take only Grab, Gojek or Tada.
Vincent Goh
Taxi drivers also need to pay rental fees and make a living.
Kim Seng Tan
If you are willing to pay, you will be able to get a vehicle to take you home.
Michael Chin
The simple solution is to raise taxi fares and waive the booking surcharge.
Samuel Foo
When there is a long queue of taxis at a taxi stand while people are on their phones looking for cheaper rides on ride-hailing apps, where are the complaints then?
Some people even sit on benches at taxi stands while waiting for their private-hire ride.
Cata Strophe