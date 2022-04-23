On Facebook

Is there a need to review the taxi booking surcharge?

Why wait at the taxi stand? Nowadays, even taxi companies have launched their own apps to compete with ride-hailing platforms.

I advise seniors to ask their children, grandchildren or friends to help them book taxis. There is an option to pay using cash.

Andrew Kek

I found it difficult to flag down a taxi from 8am to 8.30am. I would see a few empty cabs pass by, ignoring my attempts to flag them down.

After many such incidents, I take only Grab, Gojek or Tada.

Vincent Goh

Taxi drivers also need to pay rental fees and make a living.

Kim Seng Tan

If you are willing to pay, you will be able to get a vehicle to take you home.

Michael Chin

The simple solution is to raise taxi fares and waive the booking surcharge.

Samuel Foo

When there is a long queue of taxis at a taxi stand while people are on their phones looking for cheaper rides on ride-hailing apps, where are the complaints then?

Some people even sit on benches at taxi stands while waiting for their private-hire ride.

Cata Strophe

