On Facebook

Are Singaporeans too easily lured by the prospect of quick and easy money?

When the "traditional" and "safe" way of doing things is obviously not effective enough to keep people ahead of the curve financially, of course they're going to turn to other means to make money.

Audi Khalid

It is said that "no risk, no gain". Nothing wrong with trying to get rich as quickly as possible, provided it's legal and they're prepared to pay the price of failure.

YS Koh

People have unrealistic expectations in life. They see someone achieve something that one in 1,000 people achieves and they start to think they will be the next one. Once they realise that it's not that simple, they give up. They lack patience and perseverance, yet they want a life of luxury. So they get lured by all these scams.

Tom Hardy

If there were a true get-rich-quick scheme, all the billionaires would be first in line. The common people wouldn't even get a chance to get wind of it.

Allan Tan

Nowadays, with the advent of meme investing, cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, social media influencers and affiliate marketing, the lure is real.

Lee Wang Hao