On Facebook

What can be done to protect hawkers from being scammed by fake screenshots of payments?

The payment system could activate a verbal announcement after the funds have been transferred successfully.

Mei Yin Ng

Have a moving picture or gif with time, date and amount to show confirmation of payment.

Allan Tan

Just add an acknowledgement button, which the recipient needs to press, that comes with animation.

Junyi Jude Low

The app should indicate the date and time of payment clearly so that cheaters can't use a past transaction's screenshot.

Yvonne Zhou

