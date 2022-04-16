On Facebook

What challenges do male caregivers face? How can they be better supported?

Men definitely face a greater stress load than women. Often, ego gets in the way of them seeking professional help and counselling. Many men feel they can handle all aspects of their lives. They should bear in mind it is a vicious circle.

There must be more avenues for men to seek out help, to see acknowledgement that they are not alone in this battle.

Lee JK

I was the sole caregiver to my dad from the age of 14 to 40. It was over 26 years of awkwardness, disappointment, anger and frustration.

Men care, but we don't show care in the same way women do. When I get hurt, I find I don't need or want to talk about it; what helped was talking around it with only my closest of buddies.

And when the hurt heals, it's time to get back to work because mouths still need feeding, bills still need to be paid and a future family still needs to be planned for.

If you're in this position, I want to share with you that there are other sources of strength to draw upon.

Benjamin Chiang

From my lived experience, men generally face more stigma when applying for child-related leave or urgent leave for caregiving.

Aside from (pressures in) the workplace, they also face more societal and familial pressure to be the main breadwinner and deviating from this role is met with scorn. A friend of mine was berated by his mother-in-law and sidelined by his wife's family for being a stay-home dad during the earlier years of his marriage.

Eugene Teo