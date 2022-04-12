On Facebook

Should more young adults take dialect lessons to connect with seniors?

Dialect is learnt at home. In the past, it was natural for all of us to communicate with our parents in dialect because it was our way of life.

Today, many young parents do not know dialect at all. Even an old-timer like me talks to his siblings in English although we learnt dialect from a young age.

Wang Toon Joon

It's too little too late for the younger generation to pick up dialect. Schools are already having problems getting students to do well in Mandarin, as most families now speak English.

Adrian Tan

I understand Cantonese because my late grandmother spoke only that dialect. I watch TVB dramas, so knowing Cantonese is an asset.

LY Lee

Dialect is the gateway to understanding our different Chinese cultures and traditions.

Lesley Wong

