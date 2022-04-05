On Facebook

How can retailers better prepare for large marketing events and keep customers safe?

Display or announce the initial quantity available, and update the number every hour until the products are sold out.

Adrian Djong

You don't see people shouting while queueing for million-dollar Toto draws. They know they will eventually get to buy a ticket when it's their turn.

This is why retailers should inform people at the end of the lines as early as possible that stocks will run out, and not after they have queued for a long time.

Lim Kengboon

In this day and age, you can do the launch queue or balloting online. There is no need for a physical queue.

Kevin Ng

Do what telcos do. Register your interest in advance and book your time slots.

KB WR

I think it was intentional to create hype and free publicity.

Keith Yeo