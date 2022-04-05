On Facebook

Updated
Published
4 min ago

How can retailers better prepare for large marketing events and keep customers safe?

Display or announce the initial quantity available, and update the number every hour until the products are sold out.

Adrian Djong

You don't see people shouting while queueing for million-dollar Toto draws. They know they will eventually get to buy a ticket when it's their turn.

This is why retailers should inform people at the end of the lines as early as possible that stocks will run out, and not after they have queued for a long time.

Lim Kengboon

In this day and age, you can do the launch queue or balloting online. There is no need for a physical queue.

Kevin Ng

Do what telcos do. Register your interest in advance and book your time slots.

KB WR

I think it was intentional to create hype and free publicity.

Keith Yeo

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2022, with the headline On Facebook. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top