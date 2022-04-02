On Facebook

Do parents put too much pressure on their children to do well academically?

It's true that grades do not define a person, but getting good grades opens more doors to good, higher-paying jobs and career opportunities.

Au Kah Kay

I think it's more of society as a whole that does this rather than just the parents.

Izac Shi Han

It is more important for my child to enjoy learning and truly grasp what was taught, instead of focusing on rote learning and memorisation.

Lee Sun May

"I don't mind my children failing everything, every year, in every school they went to," said no parent, ever.

Jennifer Chih

If a child is interested in what he is learning, he won't need his parents to force him to learn. He will work hard and produce results.

Alvin Yan

Sometimes, it might be the children who put more pressure on themselves to do well in their studies.

Wei Jien Teng