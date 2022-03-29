On Facebook

Are parents here taking too many risks with the safety of children in cars?

I cannot fathom where a parent has left his brain when he keeps a two-year-old on his lap while driving. The first fatality in an accident would be the child.

Dave Kwan

In many countries, the parents can be jailed for child endangerment by failing to secure their child in a car seat. I have seen too many lapses lately.

Kas Kjuli

My observation is that too many parents act irresponsibly. Time and time again, I see small children standing or sitting in the front passenger seat. Is the driver aware of what can happen if the airbag is inflated during a crash?

Frank E. Wahl

Children are sitting at the front with the parent, without being secured with a seat belt or car seat.

Michael Lim