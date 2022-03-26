ON FACEBOOK

Space in Singapore is a premium. That's unavoidable. We are a small country.

Given the recent Covid-19 experience of work, school and play from home, the small HDB flats we have could become rather difficult to live in and continue an "average" life.

William Seah

It all depends on how big your family is.

For a family of four, a four-room or five-room today would be sufficient.

Most importantly, keep your living room clear of extra stuff and buy only things that are necessary.

Jas Teo

Try to make do with what we have... Personally, with no extra help, a smaller flat is more than sufficient as it makes cleaning easier.

Siti Nor'aini A S

Definitely enough if everyone in the house is a minimalist.

But for the average person or family who has a life, it's tough. Let's say space for books, toys, bicycle, hobbies. It's easy to see how quickly a family can run out of space.

Keith Bryan C Wong

Is the typical HDB flat big enough for the average family?