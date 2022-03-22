On Facebook

Should companies let employees sit when their role allows them to?

The problem is, once you are allowed to sit, you will be too lazy to get up. Don't take jobs which you can't do.

Margaret Chong

Recently, I noticed that there were no seats at a supermarket's cashier counters.

More than 30 years ago, I worked as a cashier at a department store. I was given a seat, and could rest during non-peak periods.

Not sure why there is a need to make employees stand throughout. Sitting does not imply being unprofessional.

So Wil

It's sad to see sales promoters standing around when there are obviously no customers.

Joy Tan

No point making employees stand all day. Why can't supermarket cashiers scan things while seated? Why can't waitresses be allowed to sit if no guests are requesting service? There would be more applicants for many job positions if employees are legally allowed to sit down. More elderly workers could also be deployed in many sectors that face a labour crunch.

Mingli Lin

Just let employees sit. Professionalism can be shown in another form. Standing for long hours can cause medical conditions to surface.

Zheng Ting