On Facebook

Will scrapping the mid-year exams do more harm than good by causing those who are lagging behind to go unnoticed until the year-end exams?

We should gradually scrap all exams in schools and embark on a national programme of lifetime learning and upgrading for all.

Education should be something that one looks forward to, not something to be feared.

When we graduated, we celebrated not only because we were awarded the degree, but also because it meant the end of stressful exam preparation.

This is not helpful if we want adults to continue to upgrade and learn.

Seah YM

Having two exams in a year is reasonable. Removing the mid-year exam will only cause many parents and children to be more stressed when facing the year-end exam that accounts for most of the final grade.

Glenda Wang

Doing away with mid-year exams is unlikely to reduce children's stress. Instead, it may defer the stress to a later time, and the stress will be of greater intensity then.

Jason Lee

There are small tests after every topic is taught to gauge a student's progress. This allows teachers to nip problems in the bud.

Goh Joon Ann Aaron

A bad result in the mid-year exam can be a wake-up call. By only having one exam a year, it's one chance and you're out.

Brian Chen