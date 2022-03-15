On Facebook

Should supermarkets use plain plastic bags instead of bags printed with their name and logo?

If using generic plastic bags can reduce the number of plastic bags being created, I don't see why not. We aren't able to cut plastic bags entirely out of our lives at this point. Reduction is the way to go to eventually end our reliance on plastic bags.

Tan Yan Ling

Supermarkets should pay customers for carrying plastic bags with their logos around.

It can be considered a form of advertisement.

Brandon Koh

As a customer, it makes no difference. Any savings from using plain bags would go to the supermarket. If it wants its name advertised on the plastic bags, it must be aware that its name is also being ignominiously disposed of together with the household rubbish.

Robin C H Chua

As long as the bag is durable enough to be reused multiple times, I don't care what's printed on it.

Keith Timothy

A small logo will encourage accountability.

Sane Saints