On Facebook

Should Singapore focus on boosting the marriage rate first to increase the birth rate?

People are not having children because of high costs.

By the time a couple has enough saved up to raise children after paying off student loans and buying a house, they may already be in their mid-30s. At that age, a good number of those who are neutral on the idea of having children will simply choose to not have any.

Anne Tan

Three decades ago, the problem was couples having fewer children. Now, it seems fewer people are contemplating marriage.

What are the factors making an already bad phenomenon worse?

Chan Wk

One can have children without getting married. And getting married does not mean a couple will have children.

The issue is not about marriage, but costs. It is too expensive to have children.

Sal Lee

Young couples can't even get housing. They must wait many years for a Build-To-Order flat.

How are they supposed to get married and have children?

James Tan