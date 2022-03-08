On Facebook

Should diners wipe the tables at hawker centres themselves instead of troubling the cleaners?

If there are already people who do not want to clear their trays after eating, what makes you think they will wipe the tables?

Mary Ann Lim

Generally, I will clear the table and clean up if it's just some empty plates and cups. But there are diners who have bad eating habits - spitting and leaving bones all over the table. Cleaners are needed to clear, wipe and throw things away.

Harumei Augustine

Cleaners who are paid to clean the tables should do their part.

W Chong Weng Heng

Why is cleaning up after yourself such a radical idea? It doesn't put cleaners out of a job, it just makes their job more manageable.

Goh Suhan

I guess it's up to the individual. Even if a cleaner has already wiped the table clean, I still use a wet tissue to wipe it before taking a seat. I have young children so it's a force of habit to wipe everything clean before use.

Haza Anak Ramlee