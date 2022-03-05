On Facebook

Are businesses asking customers for too much personal information?

If you work at a hospital, hotel, school or in the training industry, you would know that the businesses are not the ones asking for personal data.

May Chong

You have to fill a form up with all of your details just to get a foot massage.

Sabrina Tan

Job interview forms are asking way more than is required. What do my family members' names, jobs and companies have to do with me applying for a job? And why are my address, NRIC and date of birth needed if I have not yet been recruited?

Edwin Cheng

Employ administrators to ease teachers' workload and let them teach. They are called educators for a reason.

Jaenani Netra

Other jobs are more stressful and more physically exhausting. I don't see how doing extra administrative work is stressful.

David Tan

Are teachers being given too many administrative duties?

