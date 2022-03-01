On Facebook

Is it hard for an employer to accept that a worker has tested positive for Covid-19 without a medical certificate (MC)?

How many times can one employee feign illness on the basis of a Covid-19 infection? It cannot be once a month right? For most, it's going to be a one-time thing. If you can't give a little leeway, then you should seriously take a hard look at the way your operations are being run.

Mani Dan

How about witnessing a sick employee take the antigen rapid test and see the results via Zoom?

Natalie Nat

You know who are the ones who get an MC regularly in your company. They will exploit the use of MCs, Covid-19 or not.

The majority of employees are responsible people.

Ong Alice

At the end of the day, it will be an audit issue: Why pay a full-day salary to an employee who is unavailable for a prolonged period without proper paperwork?

Cindy Low

It all depends on employers and the trade they are in. For now, businesses may need to adopt a new standard operating procedure till this surge is over.

Alice Wong

