On Facebook

Should the Singapore-Malaysia land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) expand to include cars?

Travelling in our own car is much safer than sharing a bus with others.

Florence Ng Shi Mei

Including cars would be great, but who will ensure that the health of passengers is properly checked? Perhaps consider expanding the land VTL to taxis first.

David Khun

Set up a booking system just like travel by plane or bus to control the number of cars. No ticket, no entry.

Rozita Tahir

If we are to treat Covid-19 as endemic, then the more appropriate question is: Why not?

Richard Lai