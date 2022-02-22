On Facebook

Will legalising social gambling make it harder for parents to warn their children against gambling?

Gambling is okay, but parents need to teach children to gamble/play responsibly.

I've been gambling for many years and get the urge to do so from time to time, but you can always play without bets or with small bets.

Jeremy Goh

I have never seen a child get deterred from playing mahjong just because their parents told them it's illegal. So why would it matter now?

Erdna Erdna

Warning children is of no use. If parents gamble, children will see them doing it. If parents don't gamble, children will also see that.

Victor Lee

It's all about upbringing.

Serene Law

Legalising or not legalising social gambling makes no difference since it's already happening.

KB Wr

