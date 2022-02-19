On Facebook

Should university students be allowed to choose whether to attend classes in person or online?

If the pandemic situation improves, in-person classes are the better option. Students can interact with and help one another, and it is easier for them to be disciplined.

Tan Tienaik

Yes, and lecturers should be given the same choice. Why make students and lecturers attend classes in person when lectures can always be conducted online?

Jong-hoon Choi

Yes, because students have to take public transport to attend classes, and if they fall sick, they will miss a few days of lectures. It's not a good trade-off.

Ng Zi Hao

Given the current situation, it's not just university students who should be given the choice between in-person and online classes. People in the workforce should also be given the choice between working from home and working in the office.

Ainsley Mas-Eddy