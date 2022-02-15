On Facebook

Should junior doctors' 30-hour shifts be changed?

If the aim is to weed out those who can't make the cut, shouldn't this be done before these doctors spend years and a lot of money studying medicine?

Umm Yusof

I would rather have an alert and awake doctor than a sleepy doctor.

Cindy Low

No one should be working 12-hour shifts, let alone 30-hour ones.

Kayla Tanch

Humans have a limit on how long we can focus and function effectively. The aviation industry has limits on how long pilots can work for safety reasons. The effects of lack of sleep on cognitive functioning are also well-known. Junior doctors should not be working 30-hour shifts.

Norman Lee

Would you get on a bus or taxi with a driver who's been working for 30 hours?

MT Tow