On Facebook

What can the people in a child's life do to keep him from becoming a bully?

Teach empathy, compassion and respect to children from a young age.

Dorothy Goh

I once highlighted to a parent that her child was a bully in school who was using his wallet to hit others.

She just replied: "Oh, he is just playing."

Chelsey Chen

From an early age, I emphasised regularly to my son that bullying is a sign of weakness, and that heroes never bully the weak, but stand up for them instead.

It helped to watch Spiderman, Iron Man and Batman cartoons together with him, to reiterate how heroes defeat bad people to help the weak, and stand on the side of justice.

Andrew Nguan

School rules need to be tougher. They are too soft on bullies, who get away with counselling.

Lee Ting Ting

