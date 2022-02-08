On Facebook

Do the benefits of automated phone systems outweigh the drawbacks?

Are automated phone systems able to help callers faster in an emergency?

Candy Koh

Customer service officers always seem to be busy, be it 8am, 10am, 2pm or 4pm.

Gerree Chowee

Has anyone tried calling the Land Transport Authority's hotline? It has a recorded voice with a strange accent and confusing options. I needed to listen to it several times to figure out what I was supposed to do.

Margaret Chong

Automated systems are a bad idea. They are useful only to organisations, not callers. They hardly ever address the caller's needs.

Leo Pang