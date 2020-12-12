On Facebook

Is Singapore right to disagree with a UN commission's reclassification of cannabis as a less dangerous drug?

Leave it to the Government to decide. It is better informed.

Besides, if there are substitutes for cannabis for medical use, then we should use the substitutes.

Shela Babji

As per our public policy, we should adopt what's good and not ape others blindly, for the overall good of society at large.

Cai Chen

People forget that opium is made from the poppy plant, and once ravaged Singapore. But the plant is also used to make morphine.

Foo Yurong