On Facebook

Should restaurants and hotels be required to show the final prices inclusive of GST?

Prices shown should include whatever tax that will be added to it. Showing prices without tax is just a marketing gimmick to make products/services seem more affordable than they really are.

It's not enough to show an asterisk saying that the prices exclude tax. Who wants to go through the trouble of calculating each and every item?

Sim Jia Xian

One has the right to know exactly how much one has to pay for any service or good, so as to be able to make an informed decision.

Gabe Seah

Not all food and beverage outlets charge a 10 per cent service charge as well as goods and services tax. Some charge one but not the other. So yes, it is pertinent to display the final price to eliminate guesswork.

Vincent Lee

Just multiply everything you order by 1.17.

I think the idea is to anticipate any future changes to the goods and services tax so restaurants don't have to reprint the entire menu just to correct a few numbers.

Ang Qi An