On Facebook

Should elderly drivers display special car labels so that other drivers can be friendlier towards them?

Labelling would result in discrimination and prejudice. Why do people assume old equals slow, blur, dumb and stupid? There are many young people who have those attributes.

Jacklyn Ng

Yes, it's a very thoughtful suggestion. My husband gets honked at many times by impatient younger drivers, especially when he is trying to park.

Tiang Yeo

If they need signs to warn others of their age-related vulnerability, then it would be more effective to have a road-worthiness check to assess their suitability for the road.

Ernest Chng

When I had the P-plate, I felt that drivers were more impatient than patient with me.

Nicole Tan

I don't believe it would work. There are still some people who don't give way to emergency vehicles that have their sirens on, what more a simple car label?

Daniel Goh