On Facebook

Shouldn't companies give workers an extra allowance for not taking medical leave?

It depends on the sector. Some jobs require employees to be on-site, while others, such as tech jobs, are based on productivity and quality of work.

Employers that require staff to be present should have the option of giving workers that extra allowance.

Jenn Lee

The practice is no different from deducting an employee's salary if he takes medical leave.

Eric Lim

Having this incentive basically means that the company does not trust its employees to genuinely take sick leave.

Serene Aw

The incentive spurs people to work hard and be responsible. It provides extra income to hard-working people. As long as it does not penalise the others, it is a fair deal.

Wang Toon Joon

Attendance incentives should not be all-or-none, but should be calibrated to strike a balance between employee welfare and organisational needs.

Au Kah Kay

Bosses think that if an employee shows up at work, he is a good worker. If an employee takes medical leave, he is a bad worker.

KB Wr