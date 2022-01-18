On Facebook

Should parents taking their children to school park at nearby carparks or take public transport instead, to mitigate congestion outside school?

There are signs outside my children's primary schools informing parents to park their cars at the HDB carparks, and to not block the driveway between the school and residential blocks. They were also sent memos at the beginning of the year to remind them.

But did they take heed? No.

Asyura Irfan

Parents take their children to school to be educated, but some of them are not good role models for their children, a very important part of education.

They should know that causing congestion at the school entrance with their cars is selfish behaviour.

Joyce Lam

Stop driving children to school. Let them learn to be independent by taking the school bus or public transport, or walking.

Driving children to and from school is spoiling them and making them too soft.

Lisa Loh

If I were to drive my children to school, then it makes sense to let them get off as near as possible. The nearest carpark may be too far.

Loh Wai Poon

Parking at a nearby carpark would just move the problem to another location; the carpark would also be congested. This is already happening.

Chris Cho