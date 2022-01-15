On Facebook: Should calorie counts be added to menus in Singapore?

Should calorie counts be added to menus in Singapore?

A carbohydrate count would be more meaningful. Especially since diabetes and obesity are known comorbidities of Covid-19.

Kok-Hong Wong

If you need someone to advise you on what to eat, the problem is not with the food vendor.

Jackson Lee

Eatery operators are chefs and businessmen. They are not dietitians nor nannies.

Margaret Chong

We're already taking away sugar, is that not enough? I'm sure I'll look at the calories and it'll ruin what was supposed to be an enjoyable meal.

Anastasia W.S.