On Facebook

A Forum writer says not to judge "job-hoppers" too quickly because changing jobs takes courage, drive and a willingness to embrace change. Do you agree?

It really depends on why you change jobs, doesn't it?

Some change jobs due to a toxic environment or because they want to learn more.

Others leave for a $100 pay raise while leaving their previous organisation in a mess.

Joel Luo

There's nothing wrong with going for the highest bidder for your skills, time and talent. Workers need to be practical and understand that a company would not blink an eye before making them redundant. Companies ultimately exist to make money, they are not charities.

Allen Sim

There are pathological job-hoppers who game the system by getting a pay hike at each company, but they're never there long enough to actually do anything useful and their skills stagnate.

Robert Brodeth

I've worked for organisations that were more than happy to parachute someone in to a position instead of promoting internally. So I don't blame job-hoppers.

Jaime Goh