On Facebook

Should public spaces be more homeless-friendly?

We shouldn't be making public spaces more friendly for the homeless because that's not the reason those spaces exist. It's better to have proper areas for the homeless than try to make something else friendlier for them.

Glen Teoh

Why should we make public spaces more homeless-friendly when we should prioritise proper shelters for these people? At the very least, homeless shelters have staff to take care of them as opposed to them being exposed to the elements outside.

Sense

There aren't enough rental flats for every rough sleeper. Some people have family problems, and cannot qualify for a flat because they technically have a "home" with the family.

At the very least, we don't have to be harsh and add designs that make life harder for them.

Nafeesa Docura

Why not build daily shelters? Some have no place to stay due to conflict with family members or other circumstances. They just need a shower and a bed to crash in for the night.

Stop assuming all homeless people are troublemakers. They don't want to impose on others.

Diana Dee