On Facebook

A Youth Forum writer says that exams should place less emphasis on memorisation. Do you agree?

Imagine a lawyer who cannot remember the law. A doctor who cannot remember the names of medicines. An engineer who cannot remember formulas for designing.

Be careful what you wish for. Memorising is the easy part of exams. Having a heavier weighting given to application of knowledge instead might not turn out to be better for your final score.

Nicole Tan

When you go out to work, you will still need to remember some things such as your workflow as well as what certain terms mean. Not everything can be googled.

When you're still young, it's best to train your brain to remember things.

KB Wr

Memorising doesn't actually help the student to learn. They will have to keep practising till the content becomes second nature.

Schwalbe Gusion

Open-book exams help with application much more.

Godfrey Gan