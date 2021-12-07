On Facebook

What can be done to persuade people to try out plant-based protein products?

Make (plant-based protein products) the same price as meat, or at worst 10 per cent to 15 per cent more expensive.

The goal is not to eliminate meat consumption completely, but to reduce it to a healthy level for the planet.

Mohamed Nasri

It has to taste and feel exactly like meat, not like a knock-off that may taste similar but which has an artificial texture that puts me off.

Chew Hongjie

Should hawker centres and coffee shops sell basic meals with a higher proportion of vegetables, while lowering the amount of carbohydrates?

Customers can always choose what they want or request more vegetables. There are so many kinds of stalls in foodcourts and hawker centres.

Dan Aiden

Discipline is the most important thing in being healthy. If a customer lacks discipline and requests more carbohydrates, should the stall reject the customer?

Hui Xian Ang