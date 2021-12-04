On Facebook

Can people be trusted to follow the rules if there are no checks on vaccination status at hawker centres and coffee shops?

The minority who cannot be trusted make up a number that is material enough.

Just look at the number of people who wear their masks incorrectly. I count one in five on average when I go out.

Tuck Meng Yee

There is no perfect solution. Those who choose to flout the law will find a way to sneak in. For the good of the country, people should adhere to the rules. Some form of punishment should be applied to the recalcitrant.

Wang Toon Joon

There's no need to check every time as people are generally honest or are scared of being fined. So just do spot checks and impose heavy penalties on those who are caught.

Andrea Ong

Even with checks at eating places, people are trying all sorts of ways to sneak in. Just last night at a restaurant, a group of six tried to sneak in as a group of five. They got caught and argued with the restaurant manager that five and six have a difference of only one.

Ling WS