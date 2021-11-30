On Facebook

Would renting a house, instead of owning one, result in Singaporeans losing their sense of belonging?

Owning a house does give a sense of belonging.

Gita Sesh

A sense of belonging to a country is not just about owning a house in the country.

Mohamad Syahid Arif

I think owning a house provides more certainty compared with renting it from someone who has the right to renegotiate the rental rates every few years.

It's part of the equation, but definitely does not 100 per cent translate to having a sense of belonging.

Tan Guohao

Even if they own their HDB apartments, some Singaporeans have already lost their sense of belonging.

John Greece