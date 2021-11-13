On Facebook

A Forum contributor says that older workers who can afford to retire early should give the younger generation a chance to climb up the company's hierarchy. Do you agree?

These days, how many can actually afford to retire? That Forum contributor will also grow old some day.

If he were asked not to stand in the way of the younger generation when that time comes, would he? Talk is cheap. Thinking of a solution would be better.

Aries Wilson

If you are good, no matter what your age is, you should be able to climb up the corporate ladder fast. Promotions are not based on age but on how well you perform.

Ask Janie

It depends on the organisation and its structure.

If a senior is a head of department and the company needs his experience and expertise, it is hard to force the senior to retire to make way for a less experienced person to assume that role.

Alex Wong

As the retirement age gets pushed back, the senior management will be able to hog the senior positions for many more years.

This is bad for corporate culture. The young generation will feel that it is harder to climb up the corporate ladder.

George Tan