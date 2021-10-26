On Facebook

Should enforcement be stepped up to curb the problem of idling vehicles?

Those who live on the first storey or other lower storeys (of a building) should be very familiar with this problem.

George Lim

It is a useless law which no driver seems to abide by. They enjoy the air-conditioning inside the car while waiting.

Wendy Teo

A law should be passed to give any pedestrian passing by the right to report an idling vehicle to the authorities by taking a photo and noting the vehicle's licence plate.

Shane Popiang

I live on the 10th storey and still face this problem due to a drop-off point below. The drivers seem to think it's their grandfather's road.

Irene Lim