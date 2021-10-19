On Facebook

Should the SafeEntry system be modified to show a red light when unvaccinated people tap their device?

Well, if it's to streamline the process, then it's a good idea.

However, the issue would be when an unvaccinated person is using a vaccinated person's token.

Daniel Heng

That's what other countries are doing - for example, the app may show an "X" for those who are unvaccinated, orange for those partially vaccinated and green for those fully vaccinated, and this information is updated by the country's health ministry.

Nicholas Tan

Some malls such as Kinex have set up automatic gantries which let people in after they have checked in using SafeEntry.

I think it would be efficient if such gantries could be used to detect a person's vaccination status prior to allowing entry.

Lew Shanmin

Good proposal. This could make them change their mindset and get vaccinated.

Farm Tai Chyang

Checking (vaccinated status) should require just one tap to avoid queues and crowding at the entrance as this leads to high risk of infection.

Chris Fung